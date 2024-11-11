Kuwait Amir Representative Receives Malaysian PM In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Shiekh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received Malaysian Prime Anwar bin Ibrahim on the sidelines of Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh.

During their meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties and ways to enhance them in a way that serves common interests, in addition to discussing the latest regional and international development.

Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Issa Al-Issa, and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Office Affairs Ambassador Bader Saleh Al-Tunaib attended the meeting. (end)

