Kuwait Amir Representative Receives Malaysian PM In Riyadh
11/11/2024 7:08:27 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Shiekh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar bin Ibrahim on the sidelines of Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh.
During their meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral ties and ways to enhance them in a way that serves common interests, in addition to discussing the latest regional and international development.
Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Diwan of His Highness the Crown Prince Mazen Issa Al-Issa, and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Office Affairs Ambassador Bader Saleh Al-Tunaib attended the meeting. (end)
