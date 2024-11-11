Kuwait Amir Representative Receives Lebanese PM In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 11 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received the Prime of Lebanon Najib Mikati on Monday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

They discussed the strong bilateral ties between Kuwait and Lebanon, as well as the most prominent regional and international developments.

His Highness the Crown Prince reaffirmed Kuwait's solidarity with Lebanon and its people.

The meeting was attended with Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Ambassador of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Foreign affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Issa Al-Issa, and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister of Foreign Affair's Office Bader Saleh

