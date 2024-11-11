Iran Executes Afghan Prisoner Amid Rising Execution Rates

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following a rise in the execution of Afghan citizens in Iran, the human rights organization“Halvash” has reported the execution of an Afghan in Zahedan prison.

The organization stated that this Afghan prisoner had been sentenced to death on charges related to“drug offenses.”

According to Halvash, the individual was identified as Mohammad Nabi Popalzai, a 28-year-old Afghan citizen.

Reports indicate that executions in Iran, including those of Afghan citizens, have seen a significant increase.

Recently, the Iran Human Rights Organization announced that in October alone, Iran executed at least 166 individuals, including 13 Afghan citizens.

This figure marks the highest monthly execution count in Iran over the past two decades.

The increase in executions has sparked widespread reactions and criticism.

Human Rights Watch also condemned the alarming rise in executions in Iran, calling for the abolition of the death penalty.

According to the Islamic Republic's statistics, currently, 5,399 Afghan citizens are held in various Iranian prisons on various criminal charges.

The surge in executions has intensified calls for reform from human rights groups, urging Iran to halt the death penalty.

The growing number of Afghan prisoners in Iran highlights ongoing concerns about fair trials and the treatment of foreign nationals.

