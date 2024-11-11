عربي


Monday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/11/2024 5:00:23 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Monday, November 11, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.

Key fixtures include the Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta and Coritiba vs Santos matches in the Brasileirão Série B . Fans can also look forward to matches from the Campeonato Argentino.
Brasileirão Série B


  • 6:30 PM – Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta – Sportv and Premiere
  • 9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Brusque – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 9:00 PM – Coritiba vs Santos – Sportv and Premiere

Campeonato Argentino

  • 6:45 PM – Lanús vs Platense – ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 9:00 PM – Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield – ESPN 4 and Disney+


Where to watch Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta live

  • The Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 6:30 PM.

What time is the Coritiba vs Santos game?

  • The Coritiba vs Santos game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:00 PM.

The Rio Times

