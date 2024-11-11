Monday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Monday, November 11, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include the Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta and Coritiba vs Santos matches in the Brasileirão Série B . Fans can also look forward to matches from the Campeonato Argentino.
Brasileirão Série B
6:30 PM – Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta – Sportv and Premiere
9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Brusque – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
9:00 PM – Coritiba vs Santos – Sportv and Premiere
Campeonato Argentino
6:45 PM – Lanús vs Platense – ESPN 4 and Disney+
9:00 PM – Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield – ESPN 4 and Disney+
Sportv
6:30 PM – Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta – Brasileirão Série B
9:00 PM – Coritiba vs Santos – Brasileirão Série B
ESPN 4
6:45 PM – Lanús vs Platense – Campeonato Argentino
9:00 PM – Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield – Campeonato Argentino
Premiere
6:30 PM – Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta – Brasileirão Série B
9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Brusque – Brasileirão Série B
9:00 PM – Coritiba vs Santos – Brasileirão Série B
Disney+
6:45 PM – Lanús vs Platense – Campeonato Argentino
9:00 PM – Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield – Campeonato Argentino
Youtube/@canalgoatbr
9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Brusque – Brasileirão Série B
TV Brasil
9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Brusque – Brasileirão Série B
