Monday’S Football Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The highlights for this Monday, November 11, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.



Key fixtures include the Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta and Coritiba vs Santos matches in the Brasileirão Série B . Fans can also look forward to matches from the Campeonato Argentino.

Brasileirão Série B







6:30 PM – Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta – Sportv and Premiere



9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Brusque – TV Brasil, Premiere, and Youtube/@canalgoatbr

9:00 PM – Coritiba vs Santos – Sportv and Premiere







6:45 PM – Lanús vs Platense – ESPN 4 and Disney+

9:00 PM – Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield – ESPN 4 and Disney+





The Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 6:30 PM.





The Coritiba vs Santos game will be broadcast live on Sportv and Premiere at 9:00 PM.







6:30 PM – Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta – Brasileirão Série B

9:00 PM – Coritiba vs Santos – Brasileirão Série B







6:45 PM – Lanús vs Platense – Campeonato Argentino

9:00 PM – Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield – Campeonato Argentino







6:30 PM – Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta – Brasileirão Série B



9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Brusque – Brasileirão Série B

9:00 PM – Coritiba vs Santos – Brasileirão Série B







6:45 PM – Lanús vs Platense – Campeonato Argentino

9:00 PM – Argentinos Juniors vs Banfield – Campeonato Argentino





9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Brusque – Brasileirão Série B





9:00 PM – Paysandu vs Brusque – Brasileirão Série B



Campeonato ArgentinoWhere to watch Vila Nova vs Ponte Preta liveWhat time is the Coritiba vs Santos game?Which football games will be broadcast live today?SportvESPN 4PremiereWhere to watch and which games will be broadcast live and online today?Disney+Youtube/@canalgoatbrTV BrasilMonday's Football Games: Schedules and Where to Watch Live