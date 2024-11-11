Gabigol Announces Departure from Flamengo After Copa do Brasil Victory

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Flamengo's star striker Gabigol revealed his plans to leave the club after their 2024 Copa do Brasil victory. The 29-year-old player made this announcement following the team's 1-0 win in the final match. Gabigol played a crucial role in the first leg, scoring two goals in a 3-1 victory at Maracanã.



As the final whistle blew, Flamengo fans chanted "Stay, Gabigol!" The player expressed gratitude for their support but confirmed his decision to depart. He stated that this was his last final with Flamengo and he intends to enjoy his remaining games with the club.



Gabigol hinted at unresolved contract negotiations with Flamengo's management. He mentioned previous discussions about a two or three-year contract extension that never materialized. The striker expressed disappointment in learning about club matters through podcasts rather than direct communication.







The forward reflected on his challenging year, citing doping allegations and difficulties with a former coach. He credited his recent performance to hard work and perseverance through these obstacles. Gabigol acknowledged the arrival of a new coach who recognized his efforts in training.



Despite his impending departure, Gabigol emphasized his love for his teammates and Flamengo's fans. He plans to make the most of his time until his contract expires on December 31. The player described his tenure at Flamengo as an incredible journey.

Marcos Braz, Flamengo's vice-president, responded to Gabigol's announcement with well-wishes. He acknowledged the nature of the football market and praised Cruzeiro's management, hinting at a possible move for the striker. Braz commended Cruzeiro if they indeed secured Gabigol's services.



Gabigol's departure marks the end of a significant chapter for both the player and Flamengo. His contributions to the club's success, including this recent Copa do Brasil victory, have left an indelible mark on Flamengo's history. As the football world speculates about his next move, Gabigol prepares for new challenges ahead.

