Infortar Group’S Company INF Infra Signed An Important Agreement

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INF Infra OÜ, a subsidiary of the Infortar Group, signed an important contract with Rail Baltic Estonia OÜ on November 11, 2024, to construct a section of the Rail Baltica main line between Kangru and Saku. The contract is valued at €67.2 million, VAT is not included and the work is scheduled to last 40 months, with completion expected by March 2028. Payment for work will be made periodically in accordance with the volume of work completed.

"A major challenge will be constructing the railway embankment through the Männiku bog. As we aim to minimize environmental impact during construction, we plan to employ highly innovative solutions that have not yet been used in Estonia's infrastructure projects. These proposed embankment solutions are more environmentally friendly than traditional construction methods," stated Robert Sinikas, Member of the Management Board of INF Infra.

Rail Baltic Estonia's goal is to establish a modern high-speed rail connection by 2030, linking Estonia with Latvia, Lithuania, and the rest of Europe. The Rail Baltica project promotes regional cooperation, enhances passenger and freight transport options, and supports an environmentally friendly and sustainable transportation system across the Baltics.

The transaction is not considered as a transaction beyond everyday economic activities, nor it is regarded as a transaction with related persons, under the "Requirements for Issuers" section of the NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange rules. The members of the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of Infortar have no personal interest in the transaction in any other way.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 116,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, taxi business and other areas. A total of 105 companies belong to the Infortar group: 96 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,108 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: ...

