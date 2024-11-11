United Kingdom Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market Outlook To 2033, Focusing On 20-40 Slice CT Systems, 64-Slice CT Systems And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Outlook to 2033 - 20-40 slice CT Systems, 64-slice CT Systems and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The databook report covers key market data on the United Kingdom Computed Tomography (CT) Systems market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within the market segments for 20-40 slice CT Systems, 64-slice CT Systems and Others.

The United Kingdom Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market report provides key information and data on:



Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2023 company share and distribution share data for Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market. Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Kingdom Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

The United Kingdom Computed Tomography (CT) Systems is segmented as follows:



16-slice and below CT Systems

20-40 slice CT Systems

64-slice CT Systems

128-slice CT Systems 256-320 slice CT Systems

The United Kingdom Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market report helps you to develop:



Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future. Understand the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction



Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market Segmentation Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United Kingdom



Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023 Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

Overview of Key Companies in United Kingdom, Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market



Siemens Healthineers AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc

Canon Medical Systems Corp Philips Healthcare Informatics Inc

Computed Tomography (CT) Systems Market Pipeline Products

Recent Developments

Financial Announcements

Feb 13, 2024: Siemens Announces a 22% Increase in Revenue at 14% Pbt (As A % Of Revenue) In Q1 Fy 2024 Results

Government and Public Interest

Feb 14, 2024: GE HealthCare Management to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Other Significant Developments



Mar 14, 2024: Community diagnostic centres deliver more than 7 million checks

Nov 08, 2023: Mallinckrodt to Present Breadth of Data on Terlivaz For Injection in Adult Patients With Hepatorenal Syndrome (HRS) At the AASLD 2023 Liver Meeting Oct 23, 2023: Artios Presents Positive Initial Phase 1/1B Clinical Monotherapy Data for ATR Inhibitor ART0380 in Advanced Solid Tumors at the ESMO 2023

Product News



Jan 10, 2024: New Imaging Technique Makes It Possible To Tell Surgical Mesh From Body Tissue Oct 20, 2023: First UK spine fracture patients identified by NHS-X and Nanox.AI Artificial Intelligence research study

Strategy And Business Planning



Mar 14, 2024: Community diagnostic centres deliver more than 7 million checks Nov 07, 2023: Kromek Group Announces Collaboration Agreement with New CT technology partner

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900