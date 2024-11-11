South Africa Cosmetics Market Report 2024 - Sales Of Cosmetics Are Growing At More Than 15% Annually

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetics industry in South Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Africa's cosmetic industry, the largest cosmetics and personal care products market in Africa, has experienced considerable growth over the past decade. Growth is being driven by urbanisation, population growth, changing consumer preferences, growing demand for male personal care products, and increasing use of haircare products.
The industry includes multinationals that manufacture and outsource, that account for most sales, SMEs and local companies making their own brands or international brands under licence, low volume cottage industry production, and contract or third party manufacturers that are contracted by brand owners. Sales of cosmetics are growing at more than 15% annually.
Key Market Trends
Growing awareness and demand for products with natural ingredients. Increase in self-care and grooming. Use of AI and other technology.
Key Market Opportunities
Growing demand for products with natural ingredients. Manufacture of vegan products. Rise in use of male cosmetics and personal care products.
Key Market Challenges
Cheap imported products. Imported inputs are affected by exchange rates. Increasing cost of electricity, fuel and labour.
South Africa Cosmetics Market Outlook
The cosmetic industry has proved resilient and continues to grow despite inflation, rising living costs, and economic uncertainties. Urbanisation, population growth, and more awareness about the importance of skincare and personal care products, is expected to contribute to industry growth. Rising demand for men's grooming products and a preference for natural and organic products are providing opportunities. The use of organic products is increasing, created opportunities for small local brands with niche products.
This report on the cosmetics industry in South Africa includes information on the major international and local manufacturers and brands, trade, factors driving growth, issues such as green products and animal testing, and influencing factors such as health concerns, input costs and innovation.
There are profiles of 47 companies including major international brands such as L'Oréal and Estee Lauder, local players such as AVI subsidiary Indigo Brands, Tiger Consumer Brands and Skoon Skincare, and large retailers of cosmetics including Clicks (also the owner of Sorbet), Dis-Chem and Woolworths.
COMPANY PROFILES
Africology (Pty) Ltd AMKA Products (Pty) Ltd Ascendis Health Ltd Avon Justine (Pty) Ltd Avroy Shlain Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd Beiersdorf Consumer Products (Pty) Ltd Beige Holdings Ltd Charlotte Rhys Manufacturing (Pty) Ltd Chick Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd Clarins (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Colgate-Palmolive (Pty) Ltd Cosmetix (Pty) Ltd Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd Elizabeth Arden (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd Environ Skin Care (Pty) Ltd Estee Lauder Companies (Pty) Ltd Foschini Group Ltd (The) Glaxosmithkline South Africa (Pty) Ltd House Of Aloes (Pty) Ltd (The) Indigo Brands (Pty) Ltd Johnson And Johnson (Pty) Ltd L'Oreal Manufacturing Midrand (Pty) Ltd L'Oreal South Africa (Pty) Ltd Lelive Africa (Pty) Ltd Lulu And Marula (Pty) Ltd Massmart Holdings (Pty) Ltd New Clicks South Africa (Pty) Ltd P and G South African Trading (Pty) Ltd Pepkor Holdings Ltd Pick N Pay Stores Ltd Premier FMCG (Pty) Ltd Rain Africa Innovations (Pty) Ltd Reckitt Benckiser South Africa (Pty) Ltd Retailability (Pty) Ltd Revlon South Africa (Pty) Ltd Shoprite Holdings Ltd Skin Rejuvenation Technologies (Pty) Ltd Skoon Skin Care (Pty) Ltd Soap Factory Cc (The) Sorbet Experience (Pty) Ltd (The) Spar Group Ltd (The) Suki Suki Naturals Trading (Pty) Ltd Takealot Online (Rf) (Pty) Ltd Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd Truworths International Ltd Unilever South Africa (Pty) Ltd Woolworths Holdings Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. Input Costs
6.3. Health Concerns
6.4. Labour
6.5. Environmental Issues
6.6. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.7. Government Support
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN11112024004107003653ID1108871288
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.