South Africa Cosmetics Market Report 2024 - Sales Of Cosmetics Are Growing At More Than 15% Annually

South Africa's cosmetic industry, the largest cosmetics and personal care products in Africa, has experienced considerable growth over the past decade. Growth is being driven by urbanisation, population growth, changing consumer preferences, growing demand for male personal care products, and increasing use of haircare products.

The industry includes multinationals that manufacture and outsource, that account for most sales, SMEs and local companies making their own brands or international brands under licence, low volume cottage industry production, and contract or third party manufacturers that are contracted by brand owners. Sales of cosmetics are growing at more than 15% annually.

Key Market Trends



Growing awareness and demand for products with natural ingredients.

Increase in self-care and grooming. Use of AI and other technology.

Key Market Opportunities



Growing demand for products with natural ingredients.

Manufacture of vegan products. Rise in use of male cosmetics and personal care products.

Key Market Challenges



Cheap imported products.

Imported inputs are affected by exchange rates. Increasing cost of electricity, fuel and labour.

South Africa Cosmetics Market Outlook



The cosmetic industry has proved resilient and continues to grow despite inflation, rising living costs, and economic uncertainties.

Urbanisation, population growth, and more awareness about the importance of skincare and personal care products, is expected to contribute to industry growth.

Rising demand for men's grooming products and a preference for natural and organic products are providing opportunities. The use of organic products is increasing, created opportunities for small local brands with niche products.

This report on the cosmetics industry in South Africa includes information on the major international and local manufacturers and brands, trade, factors driving growth, issues such as green products and animal testing, and influencing factors such as health concerns, input costs and innovation.

There are profiles of 47 companies including major international brands such as L'Oréal and Estee Lauder, local players such as AVI subsidiary Indigo Brands, Tiger Consumer Brands and Skoon Skincare, and large retailers of cosmetics including Clicks (also the owner of Sorbet), Dis-Chem and Woolworths.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Input Costs

6.3. Health Concerns

6.4. Labour

6.5. Environmental Issues

6.6. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.7. Government Support

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

