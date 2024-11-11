EQS-News: hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Contract

hep solar and Stadtwerke Stuttgart sign cooperation agreement

11.11.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST

hep solar and Stadtwerke Stuttgart sign cooperation

agreement



Güglingen/Stuttgart, 11 November 2024 – The solar specialist hep solar, based in Baden-Württemberg, and Stadtwerke Stuttgart have signed a cooperation agreement. Over the next few years, they plan to develop and implement solar projects in Germany with a total capacity of up to 200 MWp. The owner-managed family company hep solar from Güglingen develops, builds, operates and finances solar parks all over the world, but mainly in Germany, Japan and North America. The company covers the entire solar energy value chain, from project development and construction to operation. As part of the cooperation with Stadtwerke Stuttgart, hep solar will primarily take on the project development. Stadtwerke Stuttgart will take care of the financing, electricity marketing and operation of the solar park. The state capital of Stuttgart has set itself the goal of being climate-neutral by 2035. Since 2011, Stadtwerke Stuttgart has been helping the state capital achieve this goal by consistently focusing on renewable energies, including building a portfolio of ground-mounted solar parks in Germany. As part of its future strategy, the municipal utility company has also already tackled several wind energy projects and built PV systems. Cooperation supports the climate protection goal of the state capital Stuttgart As part of the cooperation with hep solar, Stadtwerke Stuttgart is expanding its solar energy production. Solar parks with a total of up to 200 MWp are planned. This will save up to 88,000 tons of CO2 emissions. The energy generated is sufficient to supply around 65,000 average German households with electricity, further reducing dependence on fossil fuels. Martin Vogt, Global Head of Project Development at hep solar:“We currently have around 90 projects with a total of around 1 GWp (DC) in the pipeline in Germany. In our cooperation with Stadtwerke Stuttgart, we are focusing on Baden-Württemberg and are pleased to have found a strong regional partner. The collaboration enables both parties to plan for the long term and at hep solar, we can concentrate fully on one of our core competencies, project development.” “By working with hep solar, we are combining the expertise of both companies in a targeted way to further advance the energy transition,” says Peter Drausnigg, Technical Director of Stadtwerke Stuttgart.”The cooperation that has now been agreed is another important building block in achieving climate neutrality in Stuttgart and the region.”



hep solar

hep solar is a specialist for solar investments and solar parks. The owner-managed family business from Baden-Württemberg develops, builds, operates and finances solar parks all over the world, but especially in Germany, Japan and North America. For over 15 years, hep solar has been combining know-how in the operational management of solar parks with a high level of expertise in the financial sector. The company covers the entire solar energy value chain: from project development and construction to long-term operation. Through international solar investments, hep solar offers investors the opportunity to participate in the global expansion of solar energy. hep solar employs more than 200 people worldwide with offices in Germany, Japan, the USA and Canada.



