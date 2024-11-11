A Collaborative Report On India’S Central Bank Digital Currency

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Delhi, India, 11th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , India's system is changing fast with the launch of the Digital Rupee, highlighted in a new report by Hashtag Web3 called Central Digital Currency in India. This report, created with insights from 30 experts and members of the Web3 community, is a useful guide to understanding India's move towards a digital currency. The report covers several important topics, including the rapid rise of digital payments through UPI, which recently saw over 1,650 crore transactions in just one month. It explains how a digital currency could help with financial inclusion and make cross-border payments easier. A key point is that the Digital Rupee could help bring financial services to around 19 crore Indians who don't have access to banks.







One major focus is financial inclusion , where the Digital Rupee's offline features could make it possible for nearly 20% of India's unbanked population, especially in rural areas, to access secure financial services. The report also looks at global comparisons , analyzing India's approach alongside China's digital yuan, which already has 260 million users, as India aims to achieve a similar scale. It discusses privacy and security , pointing out that while a digital currency increases transparency, it's important to protect people's privacy to build trust. Another section examines how the Digital Rupee could impact traditional banking , exploring changes it might bring to savings, loans, and the financial industry in India's digital future.

“India has led a digital payments revolution with UPI, and the Central Bank Digital Currency could further modernize the country's financial system,” said Vedang Vatsa, Founder of Hashtag Web3.“This report combines data-driven insights with expert opinions from our community.”

With ongoing pilot programs for both retail and wholesale uses, the report shares initial findings from trials involving over 5 million users and 420,000 merchants across India. These early observations, along with expert opinions, provide a clear view of the Digital Rupee's real-world effects.

For anyone interested in the future of money in India, this report offers a clear and data-supported look at how the Digital Rupee could create a more inclusive, efficient, and secure digital economy.

Access the full report at hashtagweb3/cbdc