Metal Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook [2033]

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

The global Metal Packaging Size was valued at

USD 150.94 billion in 2024

and is projected to reach from

USD 155.62 billion in 2025

to

USD 198.67 billion by 2033 , growing at a

CAGR of 3.1 %

during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Metal packing is the process of enclosing or protecting things for distribution, storage, and sale utilizing metals such as aluminum and steel. Packaging is the wrapping or bottling things to protect them during storage and transport. Metal packaging predominantly comprises metals, including aluminum, steel, and metal. Impact resistance, the ability to tolerate extreme temperatures, and the convenience of long-distance shipment are a few advantages of metal packing. Increasing demand for canned food, particularly in congested urban areas, increases consumption of the product as a canning ingredient due to its rising popularity. Due to its resilience to high pressure and sturdiness, the product is also extensively employed in the fragrance sector. In addition, the rising demand for metal-packaged luxury items, such as cookies, coffee, and tea, has increased the use of metal-based packaging.

Market Dynamics

The wide availability of metal as a packing material Acts as a Driver for the Market

The extensive availability of aluminum, tin-free steel, tinplate steel, and stainless steel, as well as the low production costs of these metals, play a vital role in expanding the market. Increasing demand for metal packaging across sectors due to its cost-effectiveness, recyclability, malleability, and sustainability contributes to the growth of the market's revenue share. In addition, the widespread usage of flexible metal packaging solutions, such as metallic paper and metal foils, by various end-users contributes to the global growth of metal packaging sales.

Metal Scrap Recycling is Expanding in Response to The Growing Demand for Recycled Steel, Creating Promising New Opportunities for The Market.

Metals are easily recyclable and can retain their original characteristics, such as physical strength, even after undergoing numerous recycling processes. In the packaging business, the rising use of recycled packaging materials and the expansion of steel scrap recycling facilities offer lucrative opportunities for market participants. As a result of governments' green initiatives and favorable legislation, the capacity of steel scrap recycling mills is rapidly rising, which is anticipated to have a substantial impact on market growth. In 2020, the global scrap steel production volume exceeded 465 million metric tonnes due to the rising demand for recycled metals from important developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea. Nonetheless, the current worldwide overcapacity in steel production is a growing worry for the steel industry.

Regional Analysis

The Global Metal Packaging Market has been segmented based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

In 2021, the North American market held the largest share of the global market for metal packaging, and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The rising demand for packaged food and beverages, especially canned beverages, substantially impacts the regional market expansion. Due to the country's rising rate of metal consumption in the packaging industry, the US market is anticipated to reach USD 36,2 billion by 2031, accounting for a substantial portion of the North American market in 2021.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, with the regional market expected to rise significantly during the projection period. The increasing demand for metal packaging in the area, influenced by the rapid expansion of the food & beverage, household & consumer, and personal & cosmetics industries, is driving market growth in Asia Pacific.

Key Highlights



The global market for Metal Packaging is categorized by material type, Packaging type, and end-user.

Based on Material type, the market is categorized as Steel, Aluminium, and others.

Based on Packaging type market is segmented into shipping barrels & drums, cans, bulk containers, aerosols, caps & closures, bottles & jars, and others.

Based on End users, the market is segmented as food & drinks, household & consumer, healthcare, personal care & cosmetics, industrial, and others. The market has been segmented based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Competitive Players

Prominent global and regional companies engaged in the Metal Packaging Market are



Amcor Limited

Ardagh Group

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Bway Corporation

CPMC Holdings Limited

Greif Inc.

Rexam PLC.

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Ton YI Industrial Corp.

Alcoa corporate

Tata Steel Limited

Emballator Metal Group

BERICAP Holding GmbH GM Metal Packaging Ltd.

Recent Developments

On September 13, 2022, Alcoa Corporation, a large metal-producing business based in the United States, introduced A210 ExtruStrongTM as part of its breakthroughs in aluminum alloy development and deployment.

On August 28, 2022, Tata Steel, a large steel maker based in India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government of Punjab to establish an electric arc furnace steel mill using steel scrap. In July 2022, CANPACK S.A., a member of the CANPACK Group and a world leader in sustainable packaging, announced that it would build a new factory in Pocos de Caldas, Minas Gerais, Brazil, to make more aluminum beverage cans.

Segmentation

Global Metal Packaging Market Segmentation By Material Type



Steel

Aluminum Others



Aerosols

Beverages cans & bottles

Closures & crown corks

Drums

Food cans

General lines Specialty



Food & beverages

Healthcare

Personal care

Industrial Others



North America



The U.S.



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



France



The U.K.



Italy

The Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

The Rest of Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean



Brazil



Argentina



Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East



Saudi Arabia



The UAE



Oman



Bahrain



Turkey

The Rest of the Middle East

Africa



Nigeria



South Africa The Rest of Africa

By Packaging TypeBy End-userBy Region