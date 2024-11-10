QU College's Innovative Curricula Keep Pace With Labour Market

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University's College of Business and Economics has introduced a host of innovative curricula and restructured some curricula to keep pace with the labour and the rapid changes in the business world.

Dr Rana Sobh, Dean of the College of Business and Economics, told Arabic daily Arrayah that it was part of the college's ongoing plans to review, evaluate and develop programmes, curricula and teaching methods to raise the efficiency of graduates and provide them with the best ways to meet the requirements of the labour market and then respond in the best possible way to the challenges and needs of society.

Dr Sobh said: "We currently live in a very dynamic and constantly turbulent environment, and the business world is changing very rapidly, which is reflected in business administration education and curricula in our college. At the College of Business and Economics, we seek to enhance students' capabilities for innovation and creativity and teach them how to transform their ideas into successful projects for sustainable institutions. We also teach them sustainable business practices and provide them with the skills and competencies they need for effective management and ethical leadership in any field or organisation."

Regarding the“Chat with the Dean” event, Dr Sobh stressed that the goal of holding the event is to open a new channel with students and listen to their suggestions for development and open the door to any complaints or opportunities to modify or develop explanation methods as well as at the level of informing students of their rights and breaking any barriers with students.

She said: "The 'Chat with the Dean' event was launched two years ago and has achieved great success, for the response of male and female students to express their suggestions and to take them into consideration in implementing them if they achieve the desired benefit from them, and in a way that provides the student with a university environment that is capable of development and responsiveness to all their suggestions.”

She explained that the event is held periodically at least once every semester. It is worth noting that the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree is available, as the college provides the opportunity to choose from six main specialisations: accounting, economics, finance, marketing, management, and management information systems, and it also provides a variety of sub-specialisations. The graduate programmes at our college also include PhD in Business Administration, Master of Business Administration, Master of Accounting, Master of Science in Marketing, Master of Science in Finance, and Executive Master in Leadership.

