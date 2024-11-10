21St Phenol/Acetone & Derivatives Markets Conference To Examine Industry Challenges, Sustainability, And Emerging Trends

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

21st Phenol/Acetone & Derivatives in Singapore

25-26 Nov, 2024 - Singapore

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As global and demand dynamics shift, the phenol / acetone faces a challenging landscape marked by rising capacities, shifts, and increasing calls for sustainable practices. In view of these trends, industry experts, producers, traders, and analysts will gather at the 21st Phenol/Acetone & Derivatives Markets in Singapore on November 25-26, 2024, for a comprehensive examination of these issues. Organized by CMT, the conference will explore the latest developments, trade flow shifts, and strategies for resilience within this evolving sector.The agenda for this year's conference includes presentations from analysts and executives across the global supply chain, covering market forecasts, sustainability initiatives, and technology advancements.Key Discussion Areas for the 21st Phenol/Acetone & Derivatives Markets1. Global Economic Climate and Its Impact on the Phenol/Acetone SectorAmid global economic fluctuations and shifting geopolitical landscape, the phenol/acetone industry faces mounting questions about demand and future trade flows. Khoon Goh, Head of Asia Research at ANZ, will open the conference with a global economic outlook, examining factors such as the U.S. economy's post-election trajectory, the influence of growth in India, and China's economic recovery. Additionally, Goh will assess how Southeast Asian economies might respond to increased tensions between the U.S. and China, and the potential impact on regional supply and demand. Serena Huang Xiao Hui, Senior Consultant of Drewry Maritime Services Asia will examine the Global Chemical Shipping & Container Shipping Market Outlook !2. Addressing Supply and Demand Challenges in Phenol and AcetoneAs new production capacities come online, the phenol and acetone markets are witnessing significant changes in trade flows and market conditions. Terence Peh, Associate Director of Aromatics and Fibres at Chemical Market Analytics by OPIS, will address these developments in his presentation,“Navigating Phenol/Acetone Market Amid Over-Supply, Changing Trade Flows & Weak Derivatives Markets.” Peh will examine the demand outlook, recent capacity expansions, and the industry's approach to navigating competitive pressures against a backdrop of evolving global trade dynamics. Natthapat Isarankura Na Ayudhya, Market Analyst of PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited will share SE Asia's perspective, providing Project Update & Renewable Feedstocks Supply For The Production Of Sustainable Chemicals & Plastics.China's increased production capacity has redefined trade patterns, presenting new challenges and opportunities for Southeast Asia's phenol market. With the rise in production in key regions, this session will explore the resulting shifts in global trade flows and their implications for producers and traders in the Asia-Pacific region.3. Sustainability Initiatives and Innovations in the Phenol Value ChainIn recent years, the phenol/acetone sector has seen a push toward sustainability, with producers increasingly adopting greener production methods and exploring alternative feedstocks. The conference will feature insights from experts working at the intersection of sustainability and production efficiency. Dr. Venkataraman Balakrishnan, President & Global Head of Advanced Material Business at Aditya Birla Chemicals, will lead a session on sustainable epoxy resins production, detailing progress in bio-based materials, circular economy efforts, and capacity expansion.Additionally, Ida Rask Kongsgaard, Commercial Lead of Again will share latest knowhow, technology & scalability of Transforming Industrial Co2 Into Climate-Positive Acetone With Carbon Utilisation Technology. Jing Wang, Technology Manager of KBR will address their Phenol Technology Innovation, And Coproduction With Sumitomo POC Technology.4. Emerging Trends in Benzene, Propylene, and Derivatives MarketsThe conference will also cover the latest trends and challenges in the benzene & propylene markets, essential for understanding the upstream of phenol and acetone value chains. Topics will include crude oil price impacts on benzene, shifts in propylene production due to on-purpose capacity additions in China, and evolving trade flows. Presenters such as Ain Jereme Bin Aziz, Senior Aromatics Trader at Integra Petrochemicals, and Wu Jian, Managing Director of Kingfa Huayuan wil share a presentation on Propylene Market Outlook & Trade flow.In addition, Michael Streng from EPC Engineering & Technologies, who is the Networking Coffee Break sponsor, will present on advancements in polycarbonate production, exploring how new technologies are being adopted to improve efficiency and sustainability in the production process. Frank Dörner, Senior Vice President / Head of Strategic Commodities of Covestro Deutschland will provides insights on the PC Market Outlook, Sustainability Trends & Innovations. Rachel Ricky, Senior Analyst for Energy & Petrochemicals at NexantECA aims to address the Market Dynamics In Methyl Methacrylates (MMA): Trends, Challenges, And Opportunities. Tejaswini Vaidya, Director of APAC Strategy at Allnex Singapore, will provide an overview of sustainable phenolic resin trends, challenges in securing bio-based feedstocks, and the market potential for mass-balanced products. This session will also examine how the industry can navigate the obstacles of integrating sustainable practices while maintaining supply chain efficiency.The Future of Phenol/Acetone: Insights from SingaporeThe upcoming conference is an opportunity for industry stakeholders to engage in meaningful discussions on the factors shaping the future of phenol and acetone markets. Sessions will focus on actionable insights and strategies as the industry adapts to new market realities, environmental imperatives, and technological advancements.For those interested in attending the conference, requires assistance with registration and further information may contact Grace at ... or visit our website atAbout CMT:Centre for Management Technology (CMT) is recognized for its role in organizing industry conferences that address timely issues in the chemical, energy, and environmental sectors. Through its events, CMT connects global leaders, enabling dialogue and providing platforms for sharing insights on critical challenges and opportunities.

