Russia Launches 54 Drones At Odesa Region In Past Three Days

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past three days, the enemy has launched 54 attack UAVs over Odesa region.

That's according to Oleh Kiper , chief of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past three days, the enemy has launched 54 attack drones over Odesa and the region," Kiper noted.

According to the official, 10 civilians in the are currently in hospital. Their condition is of moderate severity. One person succumbed to their wounds yesterday.

Drone attack onleaves two injured, civilian infrastructure damaged

"After the last night, two people were injured and admitted to hospitals," Kiper clarified.

He added that on Sunday night, the enemy launched 18 attack drones over Odesa, which damaged the city's infrastructure, houses, a local market, and several cars. Emergency response headquarters have been deployed at the sites of enemy strikes while municipal services are working to eliminate the damage. Applications are being accepted from residents filing for compensation for the damaged real estate property.

He also assured that heat and electricity supplies to people's homes have not been interrupted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a medical facility sustained damage during the latest drone strike in Odesa.