Injury Toll In Russian Drone Attack On Chuhuiv Rises To Five

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, the number of people in Chuhuiv community, which was attacked overnight by a Russian drone, has increased to five.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the enemy shelling in Chuhuiv, three other civilians sustained minor injuries and acute stress reactions: a 40-year-old woman, her 17-year-old daughter, and her 10-year-old son. Thus, the number of has risen to five," the regional prosecutor's office stated.

According to the prosecutor's office, medical assistance was provided to all the injured at the scene.

As reported earlier, the Russian forces attacked Chuhuiv community in Kharkiv region with a Shahed-type attack drone last night.