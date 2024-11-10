Injury Toll In Russian Drone Attack On Chuhuiv Rises To Five
Date
11/10/2024 7:12:08 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, the number of people injured in Chuhuiv community, which was attacked overnight by a Russian drone, has increased to five.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"As a result of the enemy shelling in Chuhuiv, three other civilians sustained minor injuries and acute stress reactions: a 40-year-old woman, her 17-year-old daughter, and her 10-year-old son. Thus, the number of victims has risen to five," the regional prosecutor's office stated.
Read also: Russians attack Nikopol district wit
h artillery
, drones throughout day
According to the prosecutor's office, medical assistance was provided to all the injured at the scene.
As reported earlier, the Russian forces attacked Chuhuiv community in Kharkiv region with a Shahed-type attack drone last night.
MENAFN10112024000193011044ID1108870456
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.