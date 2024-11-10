Implementing Just Transitions: Takeaways From South Africa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Transitioning away from is essential to limiting global warming to well below 2°C degrees above pre-industrial level, as outlined in the Paris Agreement. This transition portends considerable challenges for coal-producing regions and countries such as South Africa, due to their dependence on the coal for regional employment, local economic activity, and public budgets, and in some cases, for electricity generation, too.

Since the 2010s, the concept of a just transition away from coal has become central to South Africa's and broader development policies and politics. This brief identifies the players and dynamics in South Africa's just transition, and recommends transparent and inclusive decision-making as the country implements serious reforms that will make or break this effort.

This brief draws from the working paper,“Taking stock of the just transition in South Africa”﻿ .

