Brazil’S Private Sector To Participate In COP29

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's National Confederation of (CNI ) will have a stand at the 29th United Nations Climate Change (COP29) set to begin next Monday (11) in Baku, Azerbaijan. The CNI will showcase Brazilian industry sustainability initiatives. The Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, an institutional supporter of the CNI's initiative, will be present at the conference.

Arab Chamber Institutional Relations director Fernanda Baltazar notes that the sustainability agenda is increasingly a part of the corporate day-to-day and business approaches. She points out that the Chamber is mapping out Arab countries' stances in this regard as well as existing opportunities for cooperation with Brazil.“In line with the Arab Chamber's goal to connect, it makes perfect sense to be present, not least as a continuation of the work that has been done since COP27 in Egypt,” she says.

The CNI's 200-square-meter stand will be situated within the COP29's Green Zone. Set to open on Tuesday (12), the stand will host over 60 different activities, including debates, panels, and presentations from guest and partner businesses on topics such as climate financing, adaptation, and mitigation as well as the carbon market, energy transition, circular economy, and bioeconomy.

From 9 am to 5 pm on Thursday (14), the CNI will host the seminar“Business Dialogue for a Low-Carbon Economy' at the JW Marriott Absheron Baku hotel. Arab Chamber Dubai office director Rafael Solimeo, who will represent the organization at COP29, will sit on the“Future Fuel” panel at 3:10 pm. Solimeo will also take part in other events during the conference, including ones involving Arab countries.

©Tofik Babayev/AFP

