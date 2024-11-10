Israel murders 188 journalists in Gaza since start of war

(MENAFN) The number of journalists killed in Israeli on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, has risen to 188, according to the media office in the besieged region. On Saturday, two more journalists, Al-Zahraa Abu Sukheil and Ahmed Abu Sukheil, were killed in an Israeli targeting a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City. The attack is part of an ongoing wave of violence that has disproportionately affected journalists attempting to cover the escalating conflict.



Earlier, two other journalists, Mustafa Bahar and Abdulrahman Bahar, were also reported killed. Mustafa, a reporter, died on March 31 near the Kuwait Roundabout south of Gaza City, while Abdulrahman, a photographer, was killed on October 6 in the Al-Karama neighborhood. Both men were working for Ajel Palestine, a local news agency.



The media office has condemned the targeting of Palestinian journalists and holds Israel fully responsible for the deaths. It has called on the international community to press Israel to halt the killing of media personnel and to ensure the protection of journalists working in conflict zones.



Journalists in Gaza face immense risks as they attempt to report on the devastation caused by Israeli airstrikes, famine, displacement, and widespread destruction. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the ongoing war in Gaza has claimed the lives of more journalists than any other conflict in the past three decades. Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, Israel’s actions have resulted in the deaths of over 43,000 people in Gaza, rendering the region nearly uninhabitable. The Israeli government is also facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

