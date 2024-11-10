Iranian firms to participate in 46th edition of EIMA

(MENAFN) Representatives from Iran’s private sector took part in the 46th edition of EIMA International, a prestigious global dedicated to agricultural mechanics, held in Bologna, Italy, from November 6 to 10, 2024. The event attracted nearly 1,750 companies from 50 countries, including Iran, highlighting the global interest in modern agricultural technologies. EIMA International has long been a key platform for businesses and professionals in the agricultural industry to showcase innovations that will shape the future of farming.



This year’s exhibition featured an impressive display of over 60,000 models of advanced agricultural machinery, tools, and equipment, all designed to address the evolving needs of the agriculture sector worldwide. These innovations are expected to play a significant role in improving agricultural productivity and sustainability in the coming years. The vast array of exhibits underscored the event's importance as a hub for technological advancements in agriculture, offering valuable insights into the direction the industry is headed.



The participation of Iranian companies in EIMA 2024 underscores Iran’s growing engagement in the global agricultural machinery market. It also highlights the country’s efforts to strengthen its private sector’s involvement in the development and adoption of cutting-edge agricultural technologies. By attending such a major international event, Iranian businesses had the opportunity to network with global leaders in the field, exchange knowledge, and explore new avenues for collaboration.



EIMA International continues to serve as an important gathering for stakeholders in the agriculture industry, offering a glimpse into the future of farming through the presentation of innovative solutions to address key challenges in food production, resource management, and sustainability. The exhibition's success reflects the increasing global interest in advancing agricultural technologies and improving farming practices worldwide.

MENAFN10112024000045015839ID1108869705