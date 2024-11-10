UN says flooding in South Sudan affect around 1.4 million people

(MENAFN) Devastating flooding in South Sudan has affected around 1.4 million people, with 379,000 others displaced, according to a report from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Saturday. The flooding has impacted 43 counties and the Abyei Administrative Area, with the states of Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal bearing the brunt of the disaster, accounting for more than half of the affected population. The crisis has resulted in widespread displacement, with over 379,000 people forced to leave their homes in 22 counties and Abyei.



The situation remains dire, with additional reports indicating that over 1,700 people have been displaced in Mangalla, Juba County of Central Equatoria State, following joint government and inter-agency assessments. The flooding has also triggered a surge in malaria cases across several states, including Jonglei, Unity, Upper Nile, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Central Equatoria, and Western Equatoria. This health crisis is further straining the already overwhelmed healthcare system and exacerbating the challenges in flood-affected regions.



The flooding, which is among the worst the country has seen in decades, has submerged vital roads, complicating the delivery of humanitarian aid. Responders are facing significant delays in reaching affected communities due to the challenging conditions caused by the floodwaters. As a result, the people in these areas are experiencing prolonged suffering, as efforts to provide relief and medical assistance are hindered by the natural disaster.



OCHA has warned that the scale of the disaster, combined with the health crisis and logistical challenges, will continue to overwhelm local infrastructure and humanitarian efforts. The situation is being closely monitored, with international and local agencies working to provide aid to the millions affected by the catastrophic flooding in South Sudan.

