German leader declares willingness to consent early elections

(MENAFN) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier announced on Thursday that he is prepared to call early parliamentary if necessary, following the collapse of the country's ruling coalition the previous day. In response to the breakdown, Steinmeier formally removed three ministers from their posts: Finance Christian Lindner, who was dismissed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Justice Minister Marco Buschmann and Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, both of whom represented the pro-business Free Party (FDP). The FDP withdrew from the coalition after Lindner's dismissal, leaving Scholz with a minority government formed by the Social Democrats and the Greens.



Scholz has since called for a vote of confidence in mid-January. If the government fails to win it, snap elections could be called for March 2025, although Germany's regular parliamentary elections are scheduled for September. Steinmeier described the situation as unprecedented in modern German history, adding that if the government loses the confidence of parliament, he would be forced to dissolve it. He emphasized that his decision would be based solely on whether the country needs a stable majority and a functioning government.

