Kuwait Condemns Terrorist Attacks In Pakistan
11/10/2024 7:08:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned, Sunday, the terrorist attack that took place at a railway station in Quetta in southwestern Pakistan, which resulted in several causalities.
The Ministry, while affirming Kuwait's stance against all forms of violence and terrorism, also reiterated Kuwait's solidarity with Pakistan in all its efforts to maintain its security and stability.
Kuwait extended its condolences to Pakistan and the families of the victims, wishing a swift recovery for those injured. (end)
