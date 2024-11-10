MVA Has Crossed All Limits Of Appeasement: HM Amit Shah

(MENAFN- IANS) Raver, Nov 10 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah on Sunday accused Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of playing appeasement policies with the sole intention of achieving power in Maharashtra.

The Home Minister at the poll rally in Jalgaon district's Raver for BJP and MahaYuti candidates, said:“An organisation of Ulemas demanded 10 per cent reservation for the Muslims in Maharashtra from the Congress. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has crossed all the limits of appeasement due to the greed for power. They cannot do good for Maharashtra.”

He added that at least 50 per cent of reservations have already been allocated and to give reservations to the minorities, they would have to take away reservations of the SCs, STs and backward class.

“The Aghadi (Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP) is blinded by the power. However, I assure you that minorities will not be given reservations,” the Home Minister said.

He asserted that the BJP's alliance has been formed to protect the culture of Maharashtra, adding that the BJP's alliance is an alliance of parties following the principles of Shivaji Maharaj which will make Maharashtra prosperous.

“November 10 is a very important day not only for Maharashtra but for the whole country as it is being celebrated as 'Shiv Pratap Day'. In 1659, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hoisted the saffron flag after killing Afzal Khan,” the Home Minister said.

He appealed to vote for the BJP and MahaYuti which will follow the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Amit Shah strongly defended the Centre's move to table the Waqf Board Amendment Bill saying that opposition parties are strongly opposing it.

“Recently, entire villages in Karnataka were declared as Waqf property. Many temples, farmers' land, and houses of villagers became Wakf property. The same is going to happen in Maharashtra as soon as the Aghadi government is formed, but don't worry, Modi has decided to amend the Waqf Act,” the Home Minister said.

“When our coalition government named Aurangabad after Maharaj Sambhaji, the Aghadi people protested. When Ram Temple was built, they opposed it, they opposed the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, they opposed the abolition of triple talaq,” he asserted.

The Home Minister led a scathing attack against the Maha Vikas Aghadi for accusing the MahaYuti government of industries not coming to Maharashtra.

“When the MVA government was in power and Uddhav ji was the Chief Minister, Maharashtra was in the fourth place in FDI. Devendra Fadnavis became Deputy Chief Minister and Eknath became Chief Minister. For the last two years, the highest FDI in the whole of India has come to Maharashtra. Maharashtra is number one in investment,” he claimed.

The Home Minister also attacked the MVA for criticising the Ladki Bahin Yojana and said that as soon as the MahaYuti government is formed the monthly financial assistance under the scheme will be increased to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500.

“Under the Ladli Yojana, women get Rs 1500, and the Aghadi intends to stop it if they come to power. Be rest assured, that the MahaYuti government is going to be formed. As soon as the government is formed, Rs 1,500 will be increased to Rs 2100,” the Home Minister said.

Further, Amit Shah said that the MahaYuti government through PM Kisan will give Rs 15,000 annually to every farmer and it will increase 20 per cent MSP.

“The pensions of the senior citizens, widows and divyangs will be increased to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500. Every year 25 lakh jobs will be created by the MahaYuti government,” he said.