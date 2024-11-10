Moscow Targeted By Drones, Two Airports Closed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that drone targeting the Russian capital were successfully repelled. Due to the attacks, Moscow airports Domodedovo and Vnukovo have enacted the 'Carpet' protocol, causing delays for both departures and arrivals.

This information was shared by the Telegram Baza , as reported by Ukrinform.

Initially, according to the mayor, Russian air defense forces intercepted two drones over Ramensky district of Moscow. Subsequently, two more drones were shot down.

Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties or damage at the sites where drone debris fell.

The 'Carpet' protocol, which halts airport operations for safety reasons, has been declared at Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports, leading to flight delays.

Later updates from Sobyanin revealed that eight more drones heading towards Moscow were shot down in Moscow region. As of 8:00, a total of 17 drones were reportedly intercepted before reaching Moscow.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Russia's Tula region, a drone attack on the Aleksin Chemical Plant led to a fire involving chemical substances. The plant has been shut down, and personnel evacuated.