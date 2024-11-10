QNB Group Platinum Sponsor Of Eurochrie Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group announced its Platinum Sponsorship of the 2024 Annual EuroCHRIE organised by the EuroCHRIE (European Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education) Association held at Al Rayyan International University College (ARIU) campus.

This sponsorship aligns with QNB's strategy to support Qatar's status as a global hub for major international events, including hospitality and and implementing its CSR commitments to support the national and the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Commenting on this partnership, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President at QNB Group Communications said:“We're delighted to be sponsoring this prestigious annual event and reaffirming our commitment to supporting hospitality and tourism as a priority sector integral to diversifying Qatar's economy. This sponsorship comes as part of the Bank's comprehensive strategy to promote the rich culture of Qatar through this unique platform where hospitality innovation meets cultural experiences.”

The EuroCHRIE Conference is one of the most anticipated events in the field of hospitality and tourism education, attracting academics, researchers, industry professionals, and students from across Europe and around the world.

This year's event featured a diverse range of presentations, workshops, and panel discussions on key topics in the hospitality and tourism industry, including trends, innovations, best practices, and future challenges. It serves as a platform for networking and collaboration, fostering meaningful connections between industry professionals and academic leaders.

QNB Group stands as the leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, recognized as one of the most valuable banking brands in the region. With a robust presence in over 28 countries across three continents, Asia, Europe, and Africa-QNB offers comprehensive financial services and solutions. Our global network, backed by a commitment to innovation and excellence, serves a diverse clientele, spanning corporate, institutional, and retail sectors. QNB's team of over 31,000 professionals is dedicated to driving growth and providing advanced, tailored products and services that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.