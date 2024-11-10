Belgian ambassador aims to strengthen Turkey-EU bonds
Date
11/10/2024 3:20:09 AM
(MENAFN) Belgium’s Representative to Turkey informed a Turkish news agency that throughout his service in Ankara, among of his priorities is to strengthen Turkish-EU ties.
Hendrik Van de Velde stated that "Because Belgium-Türkiye relations are actually embedded in European Union-Türkiye relations."
He also noted that “strong” commercial bonds arise from customs union, emphasizing that there is a wish to make headways on informing the Turkey-EU Customs Union as well as progress on visas.
The representative stated that Belgium marks 6th in Turkey’s trade with the EUS and both nations have a robust bond based on important goods and automotive production.
MENAFN10112024000045015682ID1108869181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.