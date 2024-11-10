Belgian ambassador aims to strengthen Turkey-EU bonds

(MENAFN) Belgium’s Representative to Turkey informed a Turkish news agency that throughout his service in Ankara, among of his priorities is to strengthen Turkish-EU ties.



Hendrik Van de Velde stated that "Because Belgium-Türkiye relations are actually embedded in European Union-Türkiye relations."



He also noted that “strong” commercial bonds arise from union, emphasizing that there is a wish to make headways on informing the Turkey-EU Customs Union as well as progress on visas.



The representative stated that Belgium marks 6th in Turkey’s trade with the EUS and both nations have a robust bond based on important goods and automotive production.

