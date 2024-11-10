Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show Ends On A High Note

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Razeen Al Nasser of Al Nasser Stud of Al Nasser Stud and D Shatha of Al Salem Stud emerged as the champion Senior Stallion and Senior Mare winning the championship class of the 4-day Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show 2024 which concluded at the prestigious Longines Arena yesterday.

The Junior Colts Championship went to Magnums Ramses SH of Al Thamer Stud while Shamikhat Al Hawjer of Al Thamer Stud was best in Junior Fillies' class. The Yearling Colts Championship was won by Saber Al Shaqab of Al Thamer Stud, and Expectations Al Wajbah Owned by Al Wajbah Stud picked up gold in the Yearling Fillies Championship (Class YFC).

The 2nd edition of the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show 2024 also saw the introduction of the Filly Foals class and for the first time the winners also qualifies for higher championships such as the World Horse Show Championship, Katara Festival and the World Champions Tour.

Khalid Al Jahni, Sports Director of the Al Shaqab International Horse Show, said,“The championship witnessed distinguished participation in all its aspects and resulted in strong competitions due to the quality of the participating horses,” noting that Al Shaqab focuses on the rich cultural heritage of purebred Arabian horses in the Qatari community, and this pioneering event aims to contribute to the development and promotion of purebred Arabian horses both locally and internationally.

Al Jahni also noted that the show succeeded in receiving great praise from the participating owners for its strength and good organization, in addition to the quality of the horses participating in all categories.

He said:“The Al Shaqab International Horse Show has become one of the major events in the region, and in this edition there has been a significant increase in the number of participating horses from within and outside Qatar.”

For his part, H E Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser Al Thani, owner of Al Nasser Stud, expressed his happiness with the results achieved by Al Nasser Stud in the championship from day one until the finals.”

He stressed that the strong competition between the owners and the results achieved through the marks obtained by the participating horses in all categories indicating the quality of the competition. He also thanked Al Shaqab for the good organization.

The winners of the gold places in all categories received a prize of QR100,000 while silver winners received QR70,000 and bronze winners QR50,000.

On the final day of the event, Deputy Executive Director at Al Shaqab Saif Al Naemi honoured Yousef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of Shared Services from the Social & Sport Contribution Fund, with an award in recognition of his exceptional support as the official sponsor of the horse show.