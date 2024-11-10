Qatar Attends Asian Family Conference
Qatar participated in the 2024 Asian Family Conference, held in the Republic of Singapore, under the title 'Strong and Resilient Asian Families: Challenges and Opportunities'. Qatar was represented at the conference by Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family H E Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim bin Ahmed Al Thani. On the sidelines of the conference, she met with H E Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health, and Minister Responsible for Islamic Affairs in Singapore.
