Qatar Attends Asian Family Conference

Qatar participated in the 2024 Asian Family Conference, held in the Republic of Singapore, under the title 'Strong and Resilient Asian Families: Challenges and Opportunities'. Qatar was represented at the by Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the of Social Development and Family H E Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim bin Ahmed Al Thani. On the sidelines of the conference, she met with H E Masagos Zulkifli, for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health, and Minister Responsible for Islamic Affairs in Singapore.