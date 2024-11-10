Moci App Speeds Up Redressal Of Consumer Complaints

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Consumer complaints through the app of the of Commerce and (MoCI) have increased significantly due to easy submission process, said an official.

“The app saved efforts and times of consumers in a way that they can submit the complaints wherever they are without going to any office,” said Assistant Director of Consumer Protection and Combating Commercial Fraud Department of MoCI, Mohammed Ali Al Adhbah.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, he said the app also speeds up the process because the complaints reach the department concerned immediately, unlike the earlier traditional way of filing a complaint in person at the office.



Lusail International Circuit launches F1-themed fan activation zones ahead of FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024

Minister of Social Development and Family announces preparations for launch of Qatar Social Observatory

US Embassy Doha celebrates milestone in New Embassy Compound construction Qatar's efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel are currently stalled: Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Read Also

“The complaints through the app have significantly increased compared to the traditional way which was depending on submission of paper complaints because the app has made the process much easier and faster,” said Al Adhbah.

He said the departments concerned at MoCI assess the complaints to ensure their creditably and if the complainant submitted the required documents such as name of the shop, bill, and other necessary documents.

The app“MOCIQATAR” which is available for iPhone and Android devices, enables consumers to submit complaints related to pricing and sales, product and service, advertisement and information, invoice and payment, licensing and compliance, health, safety and public order, exploitation and misuse.

The ministry introduced the app to facilitate the process of submitting complaints, improving the quality of service, and ensuring that users' needs are effectively met.

By launching this new service, MoCI seeks to ensure consumer protection.