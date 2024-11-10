Kuwait's Cultural Folklore Week Concludes In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's cultural folklore week in Hong Kong, the special administrative regions of China, organized by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) in Hong Kong and Macao, concluded on Sunday.

The General Director of Kuwait's National Library Siham Al-Azmi said in a statement, that the activities during the week were carefully selected to highlight Kuwait's historical and cultural identity, noting that two of Kuwait's folklore bands played traditional music.

She added that NCCAL, since establishment in 1973, was always keen to hold cultural and heritage weeks in various countries to display Kuwait's culture and spread its beauty.

Al-Azmi praised the efforts of the Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and the Secretary General of NCCAL Dr. Mohammad Al-Jasser for the success of the activities, as well as the bilateral relation between Kuwait and Hong Kong. (end)

slg













MENAFN10112024000071011013ID1108869126