Euro area retail sales increase for third sequential month

(MENAFN) Eurozone trade sales increased for the third sequential month in September, based on data published on Thursday.



The ratio of retail trade increased 0.5 percent month-on-month in the euro region, reducing from August’s 1.1 percent increase, Eurostat data revealed.



Sales rates dropped 0.4 percent for food, beverages as well as tobacco, and rose 0.2 percent for motorized fuel.



Annually, retail sales in the euro region rose 2.9 percent in the previous couple of months.



The Eurozone/euro region, or EA19, symbolizes member states that deploy the bloc’s single currency, the euro, while the EU27 involves all of its member nations.

Regarding the EU, retail sales reached up0.3 percent monthly in the previous couple of months and 2.8 percent annually.



The highest monthly climbs in the overall retail trade rate were perceived in Belgium, Denmark as well as Croatia (all up 2.1 percent), Germany (1.2 percent), Austria as well as Slovakia (both 1.1 percent).



Moreover, Slovenia (2.6 percent), Poland (2.0 percent) as well as Finland (1.6 percent) published the highest monthly decreases.

