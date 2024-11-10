At Least 26 Murdered, 19 Injured In Israeli Zionist Airstrikes On Eastern, Southern Lebanon Yesterday

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Nov 10 (NNN-NNA) – At least 26 people were murdered and 19 others wounded, yesterday, in a series of airstrikes, launched by the Israeli Zionist warplanes, on towns and villages, in eastern and southern Lebanon, according to official and military sources in Lebanon.

The Lebanese military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that, the Israeli Zionist warplanes, launched 19 on towns and villages in southern Lebanon, and 12 raids on villages and towns in eastern Lebanon.

The Israeli Zionist raids in southern Lebanon brutally killed at least six paramedics and wounded five civilians, while the death toll in eastern Lebanon reached 20 and injuries to 14, according to the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, affiliated with the Ministry of Public Health.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced in a statement yesterday that, it had targeted, for the first time, the Malam military factory south of Tel Aviv, with a salvo of missiles.

It said that the factory produced air and missile defence systems.

According to Lebanon's health ministry, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes since the beginning of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Oct 8, last year, has reached 3,136, and injuries went up to 13,979.– NNN-NNA

