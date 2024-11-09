Syrskyi Briefs NATO Commander In Europe On Frontline Situation
Date
11/9/2024 7:15:46 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a phone conversation with General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe.
The update was shared by Syrskyi on facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.
During the call, Syrskyi informed Cavoli about the challenging conditions on the frontline and the reported preparation of North Korean troops to join combat operations on the side of the Russian forces.
"The situation remains challenging and is trending towards escalation. The enemy, leveraging its numerical advantage, continues offensive operations, concentrating its efforts primarily in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions," Syrskyi stated.
"We have numerous reports about the preparation of North Korean soldiers to participate in combat operations alongside Russian forces," he added.
Read also: Ukrainian drones destroyed
and hit over
52, 000 Russian targets
in Oct
– Syrskyi
In response, General Cavoli reiterated NATO's unwavering support for Ukraine and the fulfillment of previously agreed-upon military assistance.
Syrskyi expressed gratitude to NATO partners for their consistent and unwavering support.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the day, the number of combat clashes on the front has increased to 108, with Russian forces focusing their main efforts in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors, where 51 attacks occurred.
MENAFN09112024000193011044ID1108868609
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.