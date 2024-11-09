Syrskyi Briefs NATO Commander In Europe On Frontline Situation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a phone conversation with General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

The update was shared by Syrskyi on , as reported by Ukrinform.

During the call, Syrskyi informed Cavoli about the challenging conditions on the frontline and the reported preparation of North Korean to join combat operations on the side of the Russian forces.

"The situation remains challenging and is trending towards escalation. The enemy, leveraging its numerical advantage, continues offensive operations, concentrating its efforts primarily in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions," Syrskyi stated.

"We have numerous reports about the preparation of North Korean soldiers to participate in combat operations alongside Russian forces," he added.

In response, General Cavoli reiterated NATO's unwavering support for Ukraine and the fulfillment of previously agreed-upon military assistance.

Syrskyi expressed gratitude to NATO partners for their consistent and unwavering support.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, since the beginning of the day, the number of combat clashes on the front has increased to 108, with Russian forces focusing their main efforts in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors, where 51 attacks occurred.