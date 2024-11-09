UAE Pres. Visit To Kuwait Part Of Strong Historic Ties -- UAE Amb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The historic visit of the UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan next Sunday, is part of the strong Kuwaiti-Emirati ties, said UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr Matar Al-Neyadi.

In a statement to KUNA on Saturday, Al-Neyadi said the visit comes by an invitation from the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Ambassador added that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed described the Kuwaiti-Emirati ties as "historic and deep, based on mutual understanding and respect." Sheikh Mohammed also affirmed that the UAE and Kuwait are eager to develop relations and cooperation, as well as support joint GCC work.

The ambassador said that Kuwait has a special place in the hearts of Emirati people, noting the statement of the UAE's Vice President, Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum that "Kuwait's love is engraved in our land, our hearts and our history."

The visit comes two months after the conclusion of the fifth meeting of the joint Kuwaiti-Emirati supreme committee, where the two countries signed a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding on double taxation, defense, infrastructure, cyber security, environment and information technology.

The two sides exchanged significant visits in 2024, starting with the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, followed by visits of Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum and Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah in September and October, said Al-Neyadi.

Meanwhile, the ambassador noted that trade exchange between the two countries in Q3 2024 reached AED 36 billion (KD three billion), adding that the UAE is Kuwait's second biggest commercial parter on a global level, while Kuwait is the 12th top commercial partner of the Emirates. The UAE represents 55 percent of Kuwait's trade exchange with the Gulf states, according to 2023 statistics, he added.

Kuwait and the UAE also share up to 162 weekly flights, boosting tourism between the two sides, said the UAE official. (end)

