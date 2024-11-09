At Least 17 Killed In Pakistan Railway Station Blast: Police
11/9/2024
AFP
Quetta, Pakistan: An explosion Saturday at a railway station in Pakistan's Balochistan province killed at least 17 people and wounded dozens more, Police and medics said.
"The death toll has reached 17. It might possibly go higher," Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari told AFP. Another 46 wounded in the blast at the Quetta railway station have been transported to a local hospital, according to its spokesperson.
The explosion happened as passengers waited on a platform at around 8:45 am (0345 GMT) in the capital of Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.
