At Least 17 Killed In Pakistan Railway Station Blast: Police

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Quetta, Pakistan: An explosion Saturday at a railway station in Pakistan's Balochistan province killed at least 17 people and wounded dozens more, and medics said.

"The death toll has reached 17. It might possibly go higher," Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari told AFP. Another 46 wounded in the blast at the Quetta railway station have been transported to a local hospital, according to its spokesperson.

The explosion happened as waited on a at around 8:45 am (0345 GMT) in the capital of Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran.

