‘I Had To Find My Own Feet After Father’S Accident', Says Michael Schumacher's Son Mick

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 icon Michael Schumacher, opened up about the challenges and inspirations that have defined his racing career. Mick, who has been following in his legendary father's footsteps, revealed how he had to“find his own feet” in Formula 1 after his father's skiing accident curtailed the guidance and support he once had.

Michael Schumacher, the seven-time Formula 1 champion, suffered life-altering injuries in a tragic skiing accident in December 2013 when Mick was just 14. The accident changed their lives, leaving Mick to navigate much of his professional racing journey independently. But even now, years later, Mick follows lessons his father instilled, often recalling both his father's competitive spirit and his challenging guidance.

“I was a crazy kid - everything my dad did, I did,” Mick said in the latest insights shared through Matt Whyman's new book, Inside Mercedes F1.

“My dad was always very open to me trying out whatever I wanted to do, and racing is all I wanted to do, because I enjoyed it the most.”

Mick described the balance his father struck between encouragement and demanding excellence, recounting a memorable karting race where he attempted a bold late brake to save time. Michael's response wasn't just praise, but a challenge.“'Yes, but you should have braked like that in every corner!' Such moments, Mick said, taught him the importance of commitment and precision in racing. Whenever he felt like I was not taking it seriously, he would say, 'Mick, would you rather go and play football with your friends?' If so, we do not need to do all of this. I insisted that I wanted to race, and he said, 'Okay, then let's do it properly.'”

However, everything changed in 2013, the year before Mick entered Formula classes. With his father no longer able to guide him through the critical transition from karting to more competitive racing, Mick faced new challenges.“Then my dad had his accident,” he shared.“I started racing in the Formula classes the year after, and from that point onwards, I had to find my own feet.”

Mick's talent and resilience eventually led him to F1, where he joined the Haas team in 2021. He made his F1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix, finishing 16th. Over two seasons, Mick gained invaluable experience but found himself navigating the tough realities of the sport alone.

After his stint with Haas, he became a reserve driver for Mercedes, while simultaneously pursuing opportunities in the World Endurance Championship with Alpine. He continues to use his father's teachings, drawing from the technical insights and resilience he learned from Michael.

Despite his drive and achievements, Mick's hopes of a 2024 return to F1 were recently dashed when Sauber, now owned by Audi, selected 18-year-old Gabriel Bortoleto over him.