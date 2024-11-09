New Cold War Driving Hot New Nuclear Arms Race

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The world's nuclear giants are flexing their muscles in new long-range missile tests as the high-stakes game of deterrence and dominance enters a dangerous New Cold War phase.

The US , Russia and China recently showcased their nuclear capabilities in high-profile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launches and strategic exercises, reflecting each nation's ongoing efforts to modernize and improve their capabilities amid rising global tensions.

On November 5, the US Air Force launched a Minuteman III ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, to test multi-warhead capabilities and nuclear deterrent reliability. The missile flew 6,700 kilometers to the Reagan Test Site and data derived from the test is expected to guide a transition to the upcoming LGM-35A Sentinel.

The US test follows Russia's large-scale nuclear drill on October 29, overseen by President Vladimir Putin, who framed the exercise-featuring Yars ICBMs, nuclear submarines and Tu-95 bombers-as a simulation of retaliatory strikes in response to Western involvement in Ukraine. Putin stressed maintaining a ready, modern nuclear force.

Russia's ICBM test was preceded by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force test on September 25, which launched an ICBM into the Pacific in a rare public demonstration. China's test was seen as a message amid US missile defense upgrades, showcasing China's growing nuclear arsenal.

As nuclear superpowers showcase their military capabilities and reassess their strategic positions, a new arms race is emerging. They compete to demonstrate their strength and deter potential threats in a rapidly changing global security landscape.

Asia Times mentioned in March 2024 that the US is considering rearming its ICBMs with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs) in response to China's rapid nuclear buildup, potentially breaching the New START arms control treaty with Russia.

US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) has highlighted the need to revisit MIRV deployment to counter China's expanding nuclear arsenal, which is projected to reach 1,000 warheads by 2030.