Candyman Actor Tony Todd Dead At 69 After Prolonged Illness

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Candyman Tony Todd has passed away at his house in Los Angeles , United States, after a prolonged illness, the Guardian reported. He was 69.

It added that the actor, who also starred in Final Destination and the Oscar-winning movie Platoon, is survived by his wife, Fatima. Born in Washington DC in 1954, Todd was known for his involvement in various social causes, the report added.

Fatima confirmed Todd's death to The Hollywood Reporter on November 8, it added.

Condoling Todd's death on social media, production house New Line Cinema, which produced the Final Destination movies and globally known for its Peter Jackson-directed The Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, issued a statement on Instagram.

“The industry has lost a legend. We have lost a cherished friend. Rest in peace, Tony - Your Final Destination Family,” New Line Cinema said.

“Tony Todd wasn't just a great actor , who played so many great roles, who made everything he was in better just by his presence. He also made the community we have here better by his presence, always interacting with his fans and being just so positive. I'll miss him so much,” wrote on fan on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Another paid tribute to Todd's roles, writing:“From Candyman to The Crow to Final Destination to Scream (the tv series)... what a horror legend... RIP Tony Todd.”

Others shared their feelings having met him, saying,“Tony Todd was a titan of the horror community, and I'm not talking about his height. His commanding screen presence made you stop and listen, whether it was Candyman or just a cameo. In real life, he was as warm as his booming voice. He gave the best hugs. I'll miss him so much.”

In his 40-year-long acting career, Todd was part of various films, including the Final Destination franchise, the Oscar-winning Platoon, The Rock with Nicolas Cage, and The Crow among the most prominent.

He also acted in television shows such as The X-Files, MacGyver, Law & Order, 90210, and 21 Jump Street. He also lent his voice to video games and movies such as Call of Duty (COD), Venom in (Sam Raimi's Spiderman 2 with Tobey Maguire) and the Transformers franchise.