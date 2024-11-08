Woman Killed After House Set Ablaze In India's Manipur

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Nov 9 (NNN-PTI) – A tribal woman, belonging to the Kuki community, was allegedly shot and burned to death, after gunmen from the opposite community, resorted to arson in the north-eastern state of Manipur, officials said, yesterday.

The incident took place Thursday night, in Zairawn Hmar village of Jiribam district, about 216 km west of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur. There was reportedly an exchange of fire.

The slain woman was identified as a 31-year-old teacher, and mother of three children.

Officials said, at least six houses were torched in the village, and this marked the return of fresh violence to the state.

Manipur has been on edge since May 3 last year, when large-scale violence broke out in the state, during a tribal protest over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meitei community, for a scheduled tribe status – designated for disadvantaged socio-economic groups, which gives them reservations in education and government jobs.

Last year, ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei group and the tribal Kuki minority, displaced over 60,000 people. Violence, so far, has reportedly claimed over 200 lives and injured over 1,100.– NNN-PTI

