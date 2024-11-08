Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3195525 KUWAIT -- The of Foreign Affairs condemns the Israeli attack on UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon.

3195588 DOHA -- Salem Al-Sarraf, of Kuwait's Basil Al-Salem Racing Club, finishes first in the second round of the 2024-2025 Qatar Drift Championship.

3195592 BEIRUT -- At least fifteen people are killed and 69 others wounded as a result of Israeli occupation air on Lebanon in the past 24 hours.

3195584 BEIRUT -- The UN Interim Force in Lebanon denounces the Israeli occupation forces for the "deliberate destruction" of its property in Ras Naqoura, southwest Lebanon. (end)

