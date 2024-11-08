Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
11/8/2024
3195525 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the Israeli Occupation attack on UN peacekeepers in south Lebanon.
3195588 DOHA -- Salem Al-Sarraf, of Kuwait's Basil Al-Salem Al-Sabah Racing Club, finishes first in the second round of the 2024-2025 Qatar Drift Championship.
3195592 BEIRUT -- At least fifteen people are killed and 69 others wounded as a result of Israeli occupation air attacks on Lebanon in the past 24 hours.
3195584 BEIRUT -- The UN Interim Force in Lebanon denounces the Israeli occupation forces for the "deliberate destruction" of its property in Ras Naqoura, southwest Lebanon. (end)
