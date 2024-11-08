2Nd Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament Tees Off To Stop Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) and legends join forces for a fundraising event to benefit the Florida Human Trafficking Fund and One More Child

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golf legends Paul Azinger and Gary Koch teamed up with football greats Ronde Barber and Vinny Testaverde for a fundraiser to benefit the Florida Human Trafficking Victim's Fund and One More Child.

The 2nd Annual Teeing Off to Stop Human Trafficking Golf was held at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton to support the statewide effort in Florida to fight human trafficking.

The event was organized and led by Sara Mahoney and Toni Azinger, co-founders of the Florida Human Trafficking Victims Fund which aids law enforcement in identifying, rescuing and stabilizing victims of human trafficking.

“Toni and I are deeply grateful to Attorney General Ashley Moody, the Florida Sheriffs Association and One More Child for their incredible partnership in the fight against human trafficking in Florida,” said Mahoney.“We are profoundly thankful for the generosity of so many in the Bradenton and Tampa communities. Together, we are making a real difference in combating this horrific crime and protecting the most vulnerable across Florida.”

One More Child's Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams work throughout Florida and in other states to provide direct support to teens and young adults who have been exploited through commercial sex trafficking. One More Child provides counseling, mentorship and the critical resources survivors need to heal as they pursue a more hopeful and promising future.

“This is the disturbing reality: there's a child somewhere right now being abused and exploited for profit,” said Dr. Jerry Haag, president and CEO of One More Child .“We are committed to permanently put an end to it, and that's why we're here today. I'm grateful for our dear friends and faithful partners who organized, sponsored and participated in this event, which will help us continue fighting for those who do not have a voice.”

One More Child perates in 26 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2023, One More Child provided direct services to 250,259 children and individuals while impacting an additional 143,334 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 19 million meals nationally and globally. For more information visit .

