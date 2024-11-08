40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque
Date
11/8/2024 2:01:24 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra)-- Thousands of people performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the Israeli Occupation
authorities' stringent military restrictions on entry.
According to the Jerusalem-based Islamic Awqaf Department, approximately 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
The Israeli soldiers
blocked the worshipers' entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque, checked their identification, attacked a few of them, and stopped many more from entering, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).
Worshipers' access to Al-Aqsa Mosque is still severely restricted by the occupying forces, particularly on Fridays.
MENAFN08112024000117011021ID1108866420
