Gaia And ENS Forge Partnership To Bring Onchain Identity To AI

By integrating ENS's onchain identity infrastructure with Gaia Domain Names (GDN), the partnership enables seamless AI agent identity management across both Web2 and Web3.

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, a decentralized AI infrastructure platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Ethereum Name Service (ENS), the leading decentralized domain name system on Ethereum. This collaboration integrates ENS's innovative domain technology with Gaia's AI-powered ecosystem, empowering developers and users to securely manage AI agents and inferencing services across both Web2 and Web3 networks.

The integration introduces Gaia Domain Names (GDN), a new identity service for AI agents within Gaia's network. By building on top of ENS's infrastructure, GDN enables human-readable identities (like "agentname.gaia.domains") for AI applications on Gaia's decentralized network. GDN will support cross-network identity, interoperability, and enhanced governance for AI-driven solutions.

“Our partnership with ENS enhances the accessibility and functionality of decentralized AI by giving AI agents discoverable, blockchain-agnostic identities that are as intuitive as they are powerful,” said Matt Wright, CEO of Gaia.“Through GDN, we're making it simpler for users to own, govern, and interact with AI agents, extending ENS's decentralized domain framework into the AI space.”

A Domain System Bridging Web2 and Web3

Gaia's GDN is a dual-purpose domain system that users can enter in both Web2 browsers and Web3 wallets. Like traditional Web2 DNS, these GDN domains function as website addresses that integrate with Gaia AI agents, providing a direct link to AI-powered resources and applications. Simultaneously, GDN serves Web3 functionality akin to ENS domains, allowing users to utilize their domain in crypto transactions and wallet interactions. This dual functionality of GDN creates a comprehensive digital identity solution, paving the way for more accessible decentralized AI services.

Ongoing Value Creation through Domain-Linked Rewards

Gaia introduces a unique opportunity for domain owners to create value by fostering the growth of nodes and agents linked to their domains. As these agents contribute to Gaia's AI ecosystem, domain owners earn token rewards, making GDN not only an identity solution but also a pathway to generate ongoing value. By simply owning a domain and supporting the expansion of associated agents and nodes, users can actively participate in Gaia's token economy.

Expanding ENS's Reach to AI Ecosystems

While ENS has traditionally focused on decentralized identity within Web3, this partnership extends ENS's utility into the realm of AI. Through Gaia's integration of ENS domains, AI agents can be represented within both traditional and onchain interfaces. The collaboration presents a novel application for ENS's technology, with Gaia Domains enabling AI-driven interactions and accessibility in a way that brings AI agents to the forefront of Web3 innovation.

Community Initiatives and Developer Support

Gaia and ENS will be hosting developer activations and community events together to showcase the power and potential of decentralized AI identity. Initiatives include virtual hackathons, workshops, and knowledge-sharing sessions that explore how decentralized AI and blockchain identity can transform the Web3 landscape. These events will spotlight the advantages of domain-based AI identities, fostering a developer community eager to leverage ENS-Gaia integrations to create innovative AI solutions.

About Gaia

Gaia is a decentralized, open-source AI infrastructure platform that enables developers to create, deploy, and monetize AI agents. By fostering a knowledge-sharing ecosystem that champions user control, Gaia supports transparent, scalable, and resilient AI applications across diverse industries. Gaia's platform provides secure, collaborative AI development with decentralized applications, enabling a transformative AI ecosystem built on decentralized computing and data ownership principles.

About ENS

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralized domain name service on Ethereum that simplifies blockchain interactions by replacing complex addresses with human-readable names like ENS supports decentralized identity and interoperability across multiple blockchains, enhancing usability for crypto transactions, NFTs, and dApps. ENS remains a core Web3 infrastructure component, empowering users with secure and accessible digital identities in the decentralized internet.

