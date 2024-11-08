This Week In Tech News: 11 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including

Uber rider verification, an International Space Station restock and diversity in imaging technology.

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2024

"Drivers tell us that knowing riders undergo these additional verification steps helps them feel safer," said Roger Kaiser, Head of Safety at Uber. "We've also seen that verified riders tend to have fewer serious complaints from drivers. By leveraging CLEAR's expertise in digital identity verification, we can streamline the process for their over 25 million Members to get the 'Verified' badge, which helps build a safer, more trusted platform.""Storefront Pro offers end-to-end control, from discovery through weekly ad integration and personalized recommendations, to seamless checkout with loyalty programs, and even fulfillment and customer care. This comprehensive approach allows retailers to create cohesive, branded experiences that truly resonate with customers," said Alice Luong, Director, E-commerce & Retail Media at Instacart.Using Google Cloud's infrastructure, databases, and BigQuery data and analytics platform, the company has built Lumen® Digital Twin powered by AI providing real-time insights across the Lumen network. These insights help Lumen proactively detect and quickly resolve network issues before they reach its customers.The campaign aims to raise awareness about skin tone diversity while introducing TECNO's unique 268 skin tone database to consumers. By assigning specific color codes to different skin tones with scientific classification, TECNO is not only addressing biases in skin tone color restoration and fine tuning the accuracy of its Universal Tone technology for fair representation, but also helping consumers to understand and feel proud in the diversity of skin tones worldwide, encouraging them to take a stand against the lack of true representation with TECNO.Compa's market intelligence will replace yearly compensation surveys, which can quickly become outdated and inaccurate, making it difficult for companies to offer competitive compensation packages. This partnership will give joint customers access to Compa's real-time compensation data directly in the Workday platform, helping them make more informed, competitive job offers.The resupply mission will support dozens of research experiments conducted during Expedition 72. In addition to food, supplies, and equipment for the crew, Dragon will deliver several new experiments, including the Coronal Diagnostic Experiment, to examine solar wind and how it forms."The U.S. must remain at the forefront of innovation and competition on the global stage. We believe in the power of innovation to transform lives and strengthen communities. Together, with renewed sense of unity and purpose, we can ensure that the United States continues to shine as the world's beacon of creativity and innovation," said Gary Shapiro, CEO, Consumer Technology Association.IAS will now offer programmatic buyers a deal-based enrichment pathway designed to curate inventory at the source that meets the benchmarks for advertisers across context, brand safety and viewability while driving better performance, at scale."The next decade will witness the fast popularization of AI," Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, stated. "Huawei hopes to work with industry partners to build an AI-centric F5.5G all-optical network, extending optical switching to data centers and metro edges, building premium networks for optical access by monetizing coverage, bandwidth, and experience, and fully injecting AI capabilities to the management and control platform."This advanced technology not only enhances the museum's ability to showcase digital art but also fosters deeper engagement with its diverse audience. By integrating cultural storytelling with innovative display technology, TMA offers a unique visitor experience that promotes cross-cultural understanding and positions the museum at the forefront of art and technology integration.Magnets are essential parts of a variety of power-driven products, including smartphone actuators, vehicle motors, and audio speakers. With the development of its 'high-performance eco-friendly magnet', LG Innotek is able to contribute to stabilizing the magnet supply chain by significantly reducing its dependence on certain countries for Heavy Rare Earth (HRE) metals.

