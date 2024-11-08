US Permian Basin Shale Report 2024: Oil And Gas Shale Market Analysis And Outlook To 2028
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Permian Basin in the US, 2024 - Oil and gas Shale market Analysis and Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Permian Basin is the largest oil-producing shale play in the US. As it is majorly located in Texas, it benefits from the dense Network of oil and gas pipelines in the state as well as access to downstream infrastructure along the Gulf Coast. The global oil demand has been on the rise since the slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the analyst, crude oil production in the Permian Basin averaged 5.6 mmbd in the first quarter of 2024. This is a small decline from the 5.8 mmbd of crude production that the play recorded in 2023.
Scope
The report analyses the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in the Permian Basin in the US. Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas historical production and outlook during 2024-28 Detailed information on the impact of well development, permits, and deals in the Permian Basin In-depth information of well productivity and well completion parameters across the Permian Basin in the US Analysis of top companies' net acreage, planned capital expenditure in 2024 Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions across the Permian Basin between 2021 and 2024
Key Topics Covered:
01. Permian Basin, Recent Developments and Trends
Key Highlights Permian Basin Shale Oil and Gas Production Permian Basin Rig Count
02. Permian Basin, Formation Overview
Permian Basin, Introduction
03. Permian Basin, Production and Activity Overview
Permian Basin, Production Analysis, Crude Oil, 2021-2023 Permian Basin, Production Analysis, Natural Gas, 2021-2023 Permian Basin, Production Outlook to 2028 Permian Basin, Drilling Activity, 2023-2024 Permian Basin, Well Profile
04. Permian Basin, Competitive Benchmarking
Permian Basin, Major Companies with Prominent Presence, 2024 Permian Basin, Major Companies by Production, 2023 Permian Basin, Capex of Major Companies, 2024 Permian Basin, Operational Performance of Leading Operators, 2024 Permian Basin, Cost Trends, 2024 Permian Basin, Completion Parameters, 2021-2024 Permian Basin, Associated Infrastructure - Pipelines
05. Permian Basin, Mergers & Acquisitions
Overview of M&A Activity Permian Basin, Major Acquisitions
06. Permian Basin, Analysis of Major Companies, 2023
Occidental Petroleum Corp Exxon Mobil Corp Chevron Corp ConocoPhillips APA Corp Diamondback Energy Inc Devon Energy Corp Permian Resources Corp EOG Resources Inc Coterra Energy Inc
07. Appendix
