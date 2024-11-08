Madhya Pradesh Tourism Shines At WTM London 2024, Showcasing Heritage And Eco-Tourism

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Madhya Pradesh Pavilion Inauguration at WTM London

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Pavilion at WTM London 2024

Madhya Pradesh Tourism stakeholders engaging in B2B interactions at WTM London 2024

Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Representatives at WTM London 2024

High Commissioner Mr. Vikram K Doraiswami Inaugurates Pavilion Led by MPTB Delegation, Fostering Global Partnerships and Sustainable Tourism Initiatives

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh, the "Heart of Incredible India" and an offbeat, multispecialty destination, made a strong impression at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2024. The state showcased its diverse tourism offerings, commitment to sustainable practices, community empowerment initiatives, and dedication to preserving cultural heritage.The clean, green, and safe Madhya Pradesh Tourism Pavilion was inaugurated by His Excellency Mr. Vikram K Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the United Kingdom. The inauguration underscored Madhya Pradesh's growing appeal as a global travel destination and its active engagement with the UK tourism market.The delegation was led by Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB), accompanied by Mr. Saurabh Pandey, Manager of Events & Marketing at MPTB, and key stakeholders from the state's tourism and hospitality sectors. Together, they collaboratively promoted the state's unique attractions and fostered connections with international travel trade professionals.Madhya Pradesh captivated WTM attendees with its rich blend of heritage, wildlife, and eco-tourism offerings. Home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites-the ancient temples of Khajuraho, the rock shelters of Bhimbetka, and the Buddhist monuments at Sanchi-the state's historical and architectural marvels were a central focus of its showcase at WTM London.Beyond its heritage, Madhya Pradesh is celebrated for its natural beauty and thriving wildlife reserves. Renowned national parks such as Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, and Satpura offer immersive wildlife experiences, aligning with global trends in eco-conscious tourism that resonate strongly with the UK market.The pavilion featured a range of travel experiences, including the impressive Statue of Oneness, vibrant cultural festivals, artisanal handicrafts, serene river cruises, and adventure tourism. Destinations such as Orchha, Mandu, and Maheshwar were highlighted as must-visit spots, catering to travelers seeking both leisure and exploration. The scenic landscapes, sacred rivers, and the breathtaking Marble Rocks of Bhedaghat were showcased to attract nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts."Madhya Pradesh offers a unique tapestry of heritage, wildlife, and sustainable tourism that resonates deeply with travelers seeking authentic experiences," said Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. "Our participation at WTM London allows us to forge valuable global connections, inviting the world to discover the rich culture and natural beauty of the Heart of India."The delegation emphasized Madhya Pradesh's commitment to sustainable, community-based tourism by showcasing its initiatives to empower local communities and preserve natural and cultural resources. Through various responsible travel initiatives, the state aims to reduce its ecological footprint while enriching the visitor experience, a message that resonated strongly with WTM attendees.WTM London 2024 offered Madhya Pradesh Tourism an invaluable platform to connect with travel agents, tour operators, and media from across the UK and Europe. The delegation held productive meetings to explore collaboration opportunities, including the development of tailored itineraries and travel packages for UK travelers. Additionally, meaningful discussions around building awareness of the state's offerings and establishing long-term partnerships within the international travel trade took place.Madhya Pradesh Tourism's participation at WTM London 2024 marks a significant step in expanding its international presence and positioning the state as a premier global travel destination. By showcasing its rich cultural heritage, stunning natural attractions, and dedication to sustainability, Madhya Pradesh aims to attract more foreign visitors and build lasting relationships within the global tourism market.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

