Assaí’S Q3 Profit Falls 15.7% Despite Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Assaí, a major player in Brazil's cash and carry sector, recently unveiled its results for the third quarter of 2024. The company's net fell to R$156 million ($27.4 million), marking a 15.7% decrease from the previous year.



This decline stems from increased financial expenses and changes in subsidy rules. Despite the profit setback, Assaí's net revenue grew by 9.2% to R$18.563 billion ($3.26 billion).



This growth showcases the company's ability to expand its presence amid challenging economic conditions. The retail giant's EBITDA also rose by 7% to R$1.376 billion ($241.4 million).



Vitor Fagá, Assaí's CEO, emphasized that operational performance remained strong. He pointed out that earnings before income tax increased by 83% compared to the previous year.



This growth indicates robust underlying business fundamentals despite external pressures. Assaí has been actively working to reduce its debt burden.





Assaí's Financial Strategy and Market Adaptation

The company's net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 3.52 times, down from 4.44 times a year earlier. This progress reflects Assa's commitment to financial stability and long-term sustainability.



In response to the evolving market conditions, Assaí has revised its expansion plans. The company halved its planned store openings for 2025 from 20 to 10.



This cautious approach aims to balance growth with financial prudence in an uncertain economic climate. Brazil's retail sector faces ongoing challenges, including high household debt levels and inflationary pressures.



These factors continue to impact consumer spending power and retail margins. However, projections for 2024 suggest potential improvements in economic growth and inflation rates.



Assaí's performance reflects broader trends in Brazil's retail landscape. While some segments struggle, others show resilience.



The cash-and-carry model, which Assaí employs, has proven relatively robust during economic downturns. The company 's strategy focuses on organic growth and operational efficiency.



By postponing some store openings to 2026, Assaí aims to achieve a healthier debt-to-EBITDA ratio of around 2.6 by the end of 2025. This approach balances expansion ambitions with financial stability.

