Mercado Libre’S Q3: Revenue Up, Profits Down, Stock Tumbles

Mercado Libre, Latin America's giant, reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024. The company saw significant revenue growth but faced unexpected challenges in profitability.



Net revenue reached $5.3 billion, a 35% increase year-over-year. This growth reflects the company's strong position and expanding user base.



The number of unique buyers grew to 61 million, a 21% rise from the previous year. This increase shows Mercado Libre 's success in attracting new customers across Latin America.



The gross merchandise value (GMV) hit $12.9 billion, up 14% in dollar terms. Brazil and Mexico led this growth with 34% and 27% increases, respectively.



However, profitability fell short of expectations. Net income was $397 million, an 11% increase year-over-year. This figure disappointed analysts who predicted $542 million.







The earnings per share of $7.83 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.27 by 30.52%. The company's fintech arm, Mercado Pago, showed strong performance.



Total payment volume rose 34% to $50.7 billion. The credit portfolio expanded by 77% to $6 billion. These figures highlight the growing importance of financial services in Mercado Libre's business model.

Mercado Libre's Strategic Investments

Mercado Libre's investments in logistics and technology impacted short-term profitability. The company opened five new fulfillment centers in Brazil and one in Mexico.



These investments aim to improve delivery times and customer satisfaction. Over 94% of shipments now use Mercado Libre's managed network. The stock market reacted negatively to the results.



Mercado Libre's shares fell 9.2% in after-hours trading following the announcement. This drop reflects investor concerns about the company's profitability despite strong revenue growth.



Mercado Libre's CFO, Martin de los Santos, addressed the earnings miss. He attributed it to investments in credit card portfolios and e-commerce logistics.



These investments, while pressuring short-term profits, are part of the company's long-term growth strategy. The company 's advertising business, Mercado Ads, grew 37% year on year.



However, this growth indicates Mercado Libre's success in diversifying its revenue streams. The digital advertising business now accounts for 2% of GMV.



Mercado Libre's results reveal a company in transition. It continues to grow rapidly but faces challenges in maintaining profitability.



In short, the company's investments in infrastructure and financial services show a commitment to long-term growth. The e-commerce landscape in Latin America remains competitive.



Mercado Libre's strategy focuses on enhancing the user experience and expanding its ecosystem. This approach aims to solidify its market leadership against global and local competitors.

