Six Thousand Military Personnel Begin Training On Army+ App

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Within two weeks of launching the courses on the Army+ app, six thousand service members have joined the educational programs offered on the platform.

This was announced by Defense Rustem Umerov on , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Umerov, some military personnel opted for two or even all three available courses. This initiative marks another step towards creating a modern, professional capable of quickly adapting and improving.

As of today, two thousand exams have been taken, with a 75% success rate.

“After the first survey on online education, we found that 16% of the military are interested in courses on unmanned systems. Therefore, in the next release, we launched an educational service that includes the course "Basics of UAVs." The result- this area is chosen 60% more often than others,” the minister noted.

Umerov also mentioned that the ministry plans to expand the range of courses, launch electronic reports, and add new services that will make daily work easier for the military.

Digitalization aims to free service members from paperwork, allowing them to focus on their primary mission - defending Ukraine.

“I am proud of our defenders who, even in challenging conditions, find time for learning and self-improvement. Together, we are building a professional army of the future,” the Defense Minister emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the comprehensive online training in the Army+ app, launched on October 24, includes three major modules, with a special focus on a training module for UAV operations.