Aker ASA: Ex-Dividend NOK 35.50 Today


11/8/2024 1:32:27 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The shares in
Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 35.50 as from today, 8 November 2024.

Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4063176

PR Newswire

