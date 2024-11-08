Aker ASA: Ex-Dividend NOK 35.50 Today

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



The shares in

Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 35.50 as from today, 8 November 2024.

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA

Tel: +47 45 03 20 90

E-mail: [email protected]

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

