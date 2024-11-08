Aker ASA: Ex-Dividend NOK 35.50 Today
Date
11/8/2024 1:32:27 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
OSLO, Norway, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
The shares in
Aker ASA will be traded ex-dividend NOK 35.50 as from today, 8 November 2024.
Investor contact
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: [email protected]
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
